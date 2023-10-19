Shrewsbury photographer to hold exhibition celebrating female 'strength athletes'

Shrewsbury photographer Emma Wilding says she has spent the last 12 months photographing female athletes and wants to celebrate those who "go against the norm and find life in strength sports".
An exhibition showing photographs of female body-builders, powerlifters and other "strength athletes" is being held in next month.
