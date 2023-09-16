Station visitor centre completes renovation work with Severn Trent grant

Abbey Station in Shrewsbury

The Abbey Station Visitor Centre, based in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury is celebrating the completion of a project that has renovated the toilet facilities at the community venue, which is also home to a popular railway heritage centre.

The grant has enabled the room to be fully insulated, re-painted and tiled.

The money came from the Severn Trent Community Fund, which awards grants to community projects.

Philip Davies, Chairman of the Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust said: “I am delighted with the response from Severn Trent.

"The application process was easily completed, and they appreciated the fact that our aims and ambitions were worthy of support.

"We’re thankful to the Severn Trent Customer Panel for selecting us for funding.

"Their recognition was greatly appreciated and the funds were swiftly provided to enable the trustees to start work immediately, so that we are now able to provide a more welcoming and practical environment for visitors and users of Abbey Station.”

Jade Gough, Severn Trent Community Fund officer, said: “Shrewsbury Railway Heritage Trust and Abbey Station are hugely popular with visitors and railway enthusiasts. Many turn out and support the charity throughout the year and in turn get the chance to find out all about the rich railway heritage of the area.