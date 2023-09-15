Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tower tour with incredible views launched at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyAttractionsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Visitors to an historic site will have the chance to witness stunning views of Shropshire thanks to a new guided tour.

An aerial view of the Jubilee Tower from the south
An aerial view of the Jubilee Tower from the south

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is introducing a tour which offer the chance to climb to the viewing gallery at the top of the Jubilee Tower.

It will offer fantastic views of Shrewsbury and the surrounding countryside beyond from the eighth storey.

The Jubilee Tower was built in 1897 as part of the transformation of the site from a Flaxmill to a Barley Maltings.

It served a practical purpose, with germinated barley hoisted up so gravity could be used to propel it down a steep chute into the kiln, where it was roasted to make malt barley for brewing beer.

The tower also served a ceremonial function, honouring Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee of that year.

Jubilee Tower

Visitors will be able to examine the fine decoration of the coronet on top of the tower up close as well as getting a great view of the whole of the historic Flaxmill Maltings site and hearing about the site’s development and future.

The tour will be led by expert volunteers, with small tour groups of up to six people at a time.

There is no lift leading up from the fourth floor of the Mill to the top of the Jubilee Tower – with the final route travelling up 56 wooden steps.

Tours will run at 2pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from September 20 and take about an hour.

It will not run in high winds and a full refund will be given for any cancellations for this reason.

For more details of ticket prices and to book, visit shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk/visit

Attractions
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
What's On
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News