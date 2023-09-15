An aerial view of the Jubilee Tower from the south

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is introducing a tour which offer the chance to climb to the viewing gallery at the top of the Jubilee Tower.

It will offer fantastic views of Shrewsbury and the surrounding countryside beyond from the eighth storey.

The Jubilee Tower was built in 1897 as part of the transformation of the site from a Flaxmill to a Barley Maltings.

It served a practical purpose, with germinated barley hoisted up so gravity could be used to propel it down a steep chute into the kiln, where it was roasted to make malt barley for brewing beer.

The tower also served a ceremonial function, honouring Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee of that year.

Jubilee Tower

Visitors will be able to examine the fine decoration of the coronet on top of the tower up close as well as getting a great view of the whole of the historic Flaxmill Maltings site and hearing about the site’s development and future.

The tour will be led by expert volunteers, with small tour groups of up to six people at a time.

There is no lift leading up from the fourth floor of the Mill to the top of the Jubilee Tower – with the final route travelling up 56 wooden steps.

Tours will run at 2pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from September 20 and take about an hour.

It will not run in high winds and a full refund will be given for any cancellations for this reason.