People urged to plan ahead for travel to Shrewsbury Flower Show

The fireworks displays are a highlight of the event

Shropshire Council is urging people to follow its parking and transport advice for the popular event, which takes place on Friday and Saturday, August 11 and 12.

A spokesman for the council said: "Motorists are advised to use one of the park and ride sites by following the “AA – Flower Show” directional signs. This will help manage the traffic flow into the town centre. Blue Badge parking will also be available at the sites.

"The buses are low floor, accessible vehicles, will operate every 12 minutes throughout the day on both days, and will drop passengers off at the eastern side of the ground, near to the entrances at the Main Gate or Welsh Bridge Gate.

"Return services will operate throughout both days, including an evening service, so this is the best way to travel into Shrewsbury for the show. Tickets are £2, and £1 for concessionary pass holders.

"After the fireworks finale at 10.15pm the Park & Ride services will run from dedicated pick-up spots to return visitors to their vehicles."

The Oxon terminus is at Claremont Hill, near St Austin’s Friars junction; the Meole Brace terminus is at Barker Street – outside Lunts Pharmacy, and the Harlescott terminus is at Bellstone – outside The Wrekin Housing Trust.