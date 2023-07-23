Person rushed to hospital after car hits tree on A49

One person was rushed to hospital following the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a road traffic collision at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on the A49 near Condover, saw a saloon car collide with a tree and come to rest in the road.

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson from the fire service said: "Crews have made [the] vehicle safe but road blocked on A49 towards Condover.

"Casualty left in care of ambulance crews and being conveyed to hospital via land ambulance."

The A49 appeared to be clear by Sunday morning.