Person rushed to hospital after car hits tree on A49

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished: Comments

One person was rushed to hospital on Saturday afternoon after a car collided with a tree on a busy road near Shrewsbury.

One person was rushed to hospital following the incident.
One person was rushed to hospital following the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a road traffic collision at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred on the A49 near Condover, saw a saloon car collide with a tree and come to rest in the road.

At the time of the incident, a spokesperson from the fire service said: "Crews have made [the] vehicle safe but road blocked on A49 towards Condover.

"Casualty left in care of ambulance crews and being conveyed to hospital via land ambulance."

The A49 appeared to be clear by Sunday morning.

Police were also at the scene and have been approached for comment.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News