Delays expected for six weeks for Battlefield traffic light replacement

Work to install new traffic lights is set to take around six weeks. Photo: Google

Work to install new traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities at the Tesco Extra junction in Battlefield, Shrewsbury is set to begin on July 24.

The work is expected to take six weeks and will involve the removal of the existing traffic lights, and their replacement with new signals and safer pedestrian crossing facilities.

The pedestrian crossing between The Range and Go Outdoors on Arlington Way will also be modified to make it a staggered signalised crossing, which will involve a significant amount of construction work on the central refuge.

Temporary four-way traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities will be in place while the work takes place.