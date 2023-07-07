Delays expected for six weeks for Battlefield traffic light replacement

By Megan JonesShrewsburyPublished: Comments

Shropshire Council has warned of delays while work to install new traffic lights is set for the end of the month.

Work to install new traffic lights is set to take around six weeks. Photo: Google
Work to install new traffic lights is set to take around six weeks. Photo: Google

Work to install new traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities at the Tesco Extra junction in Battlefield, Shrewsbury is set to begin on July 24.

The work is expected to take six weeks and will involve the removal of the existing traffic lights, and their replacement with new signals and safer pedestrian crossing facilities.

The pedestrian crossing between The Range and Go Outdoors on Arlington Way will also be modified to make it a staggered signalised crossing, which will involve a significant amount of construction work on the central refuge.

Temporary four-way traffic lights and pedestrian crossing facilities will be in place while the work takes place.

Shropshire Council has warned of expected delays during busy times.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News