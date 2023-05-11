Notification Settings

Shrewsbury park and ride still suspended as travellers given notice to leave by Friday

By Richard WilliamsShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A park and ride service in Shrewsbury remains suspended after after "a large number" of travellers pitched up at the site on Tuesday night.

Travellers on the Meole Brace park and ride car park in Shrewsbury.
Meole Brace park and ride was suspended by Shropshire Council after the arrival of the group at the Hereford Road site.

While the authority has now served an eviction notice on the travellers, the park and ride site remained closed on Thursday and could remain suspended until at least the weekend.

The travellers have been ordered to leave the site by 3pm on Friday.

Another group of travellers in Ludlow's Eco Park have also been handed an eviction notice after they set up camp on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said the travellers at Meole Brace had until Friday afternoon to leave.

He said: "The end of the notice period is 3pm on Friday. If the site hasn’t been vacated by this time the council can apply to the court for a possession hearing.

"A similar notice has also been served on a group of travellers at the Eco park in Ludlow.

"The Meole Brace park and ride service will remain suspended until further notice."

The Harlescott and Oxon park and ride services continue to operate as normal.

Shropshire Council has apologised to commuters for any inconvenience caused.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

