Catch a bird's eye view of Shrewsbury from iconic Lord Hill column this Easter

By Nick Humphreys

People will be able enjoy one of the county's historic landmarks from a different perspective when it opens to the public next month.

Rev Richard Hayes with Lord Hill's column in Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury's Lord Hill Column will be open again on the Easter bank holiday, Monday, April 10.

The open day allows people who have booked places to climb the 172 steps to the top of the landmark and enjoy the views from the top.

The climbs take place every half hour from 11am to 4pm.

The landmark is the tallest Doric column in England.

It is topped by the 17 foot statue of Rowland Hill, 1st Viscount Hill of Almaraz and Hawkstone.

The column was built between 1814 and 1816 and was designed by 22-year-old Edward Haycock, a member of a Shrewsbury family of architects.

Lord Hill was one of Viscount Wellington’s most trusted generals and fought alongside Wellington in Spain, Portugal and France.

From 1828, when Wellington had to relinquish the post of Commander-in-Chief of the British Army on becoming Prime Minister, Lord Hill succeeded him and held the post until 1842.

Tickets, which cost £5, must be booked and can be done so by e-mailing l.r.hayes@btinternet.com

Admission for children and students and children is free.









