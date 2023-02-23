Medics sent to two-vehicle crash between Shrewsbury and Welshpool

The A458 at Halfway House. Picture: Google

The collision happened on the A458 at Halfway House, between Shrewsbury and Welshpool. Firefighters and the police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 2.59pm on Thursday SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Halfway House.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Minsterley. Vehicles made safe by fire service personnel. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."