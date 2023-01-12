Notification Settings

Shrewsbury food bank closing as flooding precaution

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsbury

Shrewsbury's Food Bank Plus has announced that it will be closed on Friday due to the impact of flooding.

Karen Williams from Shrewsbury Food Bank Plus
The food bank, which is based at the Barnabus Centre in Longden Coleham, said it had taken the decision as a precaution due to rising flood waters – and the prospect of the situation worsening over the coming days.

It said it wanted to avoid any potential risk to people visiting the centre.

The Longden Coleham area of the town has been repeatedly hit with flooding during heavy rain in recent years.

Karen Williams, manager at the food bank, said that they would make an assessment over the weekend as to when and where the service would reopen next week.

She asked people to monitor the food bank's social media accounts for updates.

For information or to contact food bank plus visit bcp.onl

Dominic Robertson

