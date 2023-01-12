Flood barriers at Ironbridge

Flooding is now expected at Ironbridge and Jackfield, where the Environment Agency says properties are at risk of flooding.

Another flood warning has been issued for the River Teme downstream of Ludlow, at Stanford Bridge.

A spokesman said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.

Ironbridge file picture

"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.

"Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."

The EA adds that its flood warning system is using automated messaged based on rising river levels on a temporary basis due to industrial action.

There are now six flood warnings and 12 flood alerts across Shropshire with more across the Mid Wales border.

The six warnings cover the River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield, River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury, River Teme at Stanford Bridge, River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and the River Vyrnwy at Melverley.