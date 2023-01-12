Flooding is now expected at Ironbridge and Jackfield, where the Environment Agency says properties are at risk of flooding.
Another flood warning has been issued for the River Teme downstream of Ludlow, at Stanford Bridge.
A spokesman said: "Flooding is expected in this area. This means properties are at risk of flooding.
"Please take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.
"Avoid contact with, walking or driving through flood water.
"Consider activating any property flood protection products you may have."
The EA adds that its flood warning system is using automated messaged based on rising river levels on a temporary basis due to industrial action.
There are now six flood warnings and 12 flood alerts across Shropshire with more across the Mid Wales border.
The six warnings cover the River Severn at Frankwell, Shrewsbury, River Severn at Ironbridge and Jackfield, River Severn at the Showground and The Quarry, Shrewsbury, River Teme at Stanford Bridge, River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and the River Vyrnwy at Melverley.
Twelve flood alerts, where flooding is possible, are at Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Lower Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, River Lugg North of Leominster, River Salwarpe, a tributary of the river Severn across the border, the River Severn in Shropshire, the River Severn in Worcestershire, the River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire, at the Severn Vyrnwy confluence, the Tern and Perry catchments and the Upper Teme.