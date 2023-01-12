Vehicles trapped in floodwater at St Julian's Friars car park in Shrewsbury. Picture: Shropshire Council

Temporary flood barriers are in place at Frankwell in Shrewsbury and in Ironbridge, where the Wharfage has been closed.

A yellow warning for rain is in place across parts of Mid Wales and south Shropshire until 5pm on Thursday.

Heavy rain could swamp some homes and businesses and winds of up to 60mph are expected in parts of the UK, forecasters have warned.

There were four flood warnings - meaning flooding is expected in place for Shropshire on Thursday morning, for the River Severn at Frankwell and at the Showground and The Quarry, in Shrewsbury, the River Vyrnwy at Maesbrook and the River Vyrnwy at Melverley.

Flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, were in place for the River Severn in Shropshire, Ledwyche Brook and River Rea, Lower Teme, Rea Brook and Cound Brook, River Dee catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester, River Lugg North of Leominster, Severn Vyrnwy confluence, Tern and Perry catchments and Upper Teme.

Public toilets in Shrewsbury's Quarry and in Sydney Avenue at the Weir have been closed.

In Shrewsbury both the Frankwell riverside and Frankwell main car parks have been closed. and on Thursday morning St Julian's Friars car park was also closed due to rising river levels.

Shropshire Council has tweeted a picture of vehicles in the rising water at St Julian's Friars car park.

⚠️ URGENT ⚠️



The drivers of these vehicles need to take urgent action



— Shropshire Council (@ShropCouncil) January 12, 2023

A spokesman said: "URGENT. The drivers of these vehicles need to take urgent action. Please move your vehicles before the water levels rise further."

Craig Jackson, of Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service has warned of the dangers from flooding.

He tweeted: "River levels are continuing to rise meaning some roads in Shropshire will be flooded.

"If you are cut off from flood water then please ensure that you have working smoke alarms.

"Please DO NOT drive through flood water and ignore road closures."

⚠️ River levels are continuing to rise meaning some roads in #shropshire will be flooded.



If you are cut off from flood water then please ensure that you have working smoke alarms



— Craig Jackson (@SFRS_cjackson) January 12, 2023

A council spokesman advises using the town's park and ride services to travel into town.

The spokesman said: "For those needing to park in the town centre we recommend Abbey Foregate car park but our preferred advice and recommendation is where feasible to use park and ride for your visit and help reduce traffic congestion within our lovely town centre."

For Shrewsbury car park updates see: https://orlo.uk/UpKpf

And for latest flood information: https://orlo.uk/pTFwQ

Roads have been closed close to the south Shropshire border at Leintwardine by flood water.

Herefordshire Council said the A4110 and 4113, Leintwardine are closed due to flooding and advised drivers to avoid the area.