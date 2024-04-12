11 simple steps to tackle the flow of water on the River Severn and help prevent flooding

The Environment Agency (EA) has published information about its much-anticipated strategy in the Severn Valley.

It aims to worth extensively upstream in order to protect the likes of Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Ironbridge and Bewdley.

The ‘Severn Valley Water Management Scheme’ (SVWMS reveals ambitions to combine “traditional engineering and Nature-based Solutions (NbS)”.

It lists potential solutions, which include natural management like tree planting, dams and and asking farmers to work in an different way.

The EA report outlines how the issue of flooding is unlikely to go away – with flooding events becoming more frequent in recent years,

It says: “Significant floods in recent decades have caused damage to homes and businesses and have impacted local infrastructure and disrupted travel.

“Flooding in the winter of 2019 and 2020 resulted in over 1,500 homes being flooded across the Severn catchment.”

It added: “Whilst existing flood risk management assets and schemes prevented over 14,500 homes from being flooded, there are still communities and urban centres that remain at risk.

“Flooding events are also becoming more frequent with widespread flooding occurring again in 2021, 2022 and during this past winter 2023/2024. So far across this autumn and winter we have seen 10 named storms, with storms Babet, Gerrit and Henk causing particularly high level of flooding and damage through the Severn Uplands.”

So, here are 11 steps that have been identified as ways that could help the problem: