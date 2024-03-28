Shropshire Star
Shrewsbury tow paths closed after heavy rain

Tow paths in Shrewsbury have been closed due to a risk of flooding.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Shropshire Council said the tow paths from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir; The Pig trough to the West Mid Showground; and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park, were due to close at 3pm on Thursday, due to risk of flooding.

The closures follow heavy rain in Shrewsbury throughout the day.

