Shrewsbury tow paths closed after heavy rain

Shropshire Council said the tow paths from Greyfriars Bridge to The Weir; The Pig trough to the West Mid Showground; and New Street to The Stew/Frankwell Riverside Car Park, were due to close at 3pm on Thursday, due to risk of flooding.

The closures follow heavy rain in Shrewsbury throughout the day.