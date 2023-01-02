Did you spot a Shrewsbury landmark in the return of TV's Happy Valley

Shrewsbury Prision was used as a location for Happy Valley. Picture: BBC

Millions of viewers got to see inside Shrewsbury Prison during the return to TV screens of the multi-BAFTA award winning Happy Valley Season 3.

The show returned after seven years and all the episodes of the final series of Happy Valley are now in the BBC streaming service iPlayer.

Shrewsbury Prison announced the show across its social media channels saying "Filming for this finale occurred at Shrewsbury Prison and stars Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Siobhan Finneran."

Sally Wainwright has written six new episodes of the drama, with Sarah Lancashire returning to star as Sergeant Catherine Cawood. Filming took place last year with

Most recently airing on BBC One in 2016, Happy Valley is adored by viewers and critics alike, with series two attracting an average audience of 9.3 million.

The first two series each won the BAFTA Television awards for both Drama Series and Writing: Drama for Sally Wainwright, with Sarah Lancashire winning the BAFTA Television award for Leading Actress for series two.

James Norton and Siobhan Finneran are Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex-offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright, respectively.

Happy Valley creator and writer Sally Wainwright says: “I'm delighted to find myself back in the world of Catherine Cawood and her family and colleagues for the final instalment of the Happy Valley trilogy. It’s been wonderful to see the lasting impact this series has had on audiences all over the world. I’m thrilled that Sarah, James and Siobhan are back on board for what I hope will be the best season yet, and thrilled once again to be working with the wonderful team at Lookout Point, the BBC and our new colleagues at AMC.”

Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, says: “When Happy Valley first launched on the BBC in 2014, it changed the landscape of crime drama completely. Sally has crafted a magnificent conclusion that is sure to make this third and final series one of television’s most highly anticipated and unmissable moments."

Happy Valley series three was commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama, and is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with AMC.

On 28-day consolidated viewing data, Happy Valley series one was watched by an average of 8 million viewers, with series two averaging 9.3 million viewers. The series two finale was watched by 9.8 million viewers when it aired in 2016.

Shrewsbury Prison is also featured in the ITVX mini series 'Without Sin' It is a gripping psychological thriller which explores the relationship that develops between a grieving mother and the man she believes murdered her daughter.