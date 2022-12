The council says the path in Mountfields is unstable.

It has made an order temporarily prohibiting the use of Footpath 33 Shrewsbury which runs from its junction with Mount Street to steps at the bottom of Hunter Street.

The Order will come into operation on December 21 until June.

"The order is required on the grounds of public safety due to the surface being unstable," a spokesperson for Shropshire Outdoor Partnerships said.