Rotary and care providers in canal boat trip link-up for the elderly

Thanks to the co-operation between Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club and Radfield Home Care, also of Shrewsbury, two barge trips on the Lyneal Canal have been arranged over the coming weeks.

The first of these is on Thursday July 31 when a mini bus driven by Rotarian Fred McDonogh will pick up the canal trippers from Shrewsbury Town Football Club.

They will be driven to Lyneal where Radfield Home Care staff will assist the canal trippers onto the ‘Shropshire Maid’ for their memorable boat trip.

Radfield will provide a picnic on the boat and their marketing team will also film parts of the day.

Said Rotarian David Morris of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club: “We hope this will be the first of some truly memorable days for our guests.

The canal boat awaits.

“None of the visitors has actually been on a canal before and so the gentle trip through the Shropshire meres will give them an experience which we hope they will remember for many years to come.

“This is the first joint project between ourselves, Radfield Care, AGE UK and the Lyneal Trust.

“It has been an absolute joy to work on an exciting scheme which will bring something special into the lives of so many house-bound people.

“We are hoping to secure more funding over the coming months to allow us to take this programme into 2026 - and perhaps beyond?”

The second Lyneal canal trip is on August 28.