Proposal to alter restaurant believed to be Shrewsbury's oldest

The Golden Cross, Shrewsbury

The application for The Golden Cross in Shrewsbury, asks permission for the first, second, and third floors of the building to be used as a dwelling house.

The current planning status is for the use of the floors as a hotel.

The Golden Cross, believed to be the oldest restaurant in Shrewsbury, dating back more than 500 years, was put up for sale by its owners earlier this year with a price-tag of £900,000.

The council is also being asked to consider a proposal to build more than 100 homes.

The application is for a total of 106 houses on land to the west of Lyth Hill Road in Bayston Hill.

Plans for the development include infrastructure and open space.

Another large housing development is being proposed at land in Burford, South Shropshire. The proposal is for 40 homes to the south of the A456. Under the plans the development would also include landscaping and open space.

Holiday accommodation could be built on land at Netley Old Hall Farm, Dorrington, if planners approved the proposal.

The application includes six holiday lodges, as well as a pool house and a natural pond for swimming.

Three homes could be built on land at Pontesbury if proposals are agreed.

A full application has been submitted to Shropshire Council for the homes on a plot next to Waverley Cottage on Pontesbury Hill Road.

A proposal for a new commercial building has also been submitted to the council.

The plan is for the building to be part of an existing development on land to the east of Western Way, Adderley Road in Market Drayton.