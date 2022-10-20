Notification Settings

Rural road near Shrewsbury closed after car hits wall in 'serious' crash

By David StubbingsShrewsburyPublished:

A road between Shrewsbury and Montgomery has closed after a vehicle crashed into a wall.

The B4386 where it meets the B4499. Photo: Google
West Mercia Police's Operations and Communications Centre tweeted shortly after 5pm to say the B4386 was being closed "due to a serious RTC".

The crash happened near the pub at Brockton, where the B4499, which runs from Minsterley and Pontesbury, meets the B4386.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said medics were called at 4.14pm after receiving reports that one vehicle had crashed into a wall at the junction.

"We sent one ambulance and one paramedic officer to the scene," he said.

As of 5.30pm the patient's injuries were not known, with medics still at the scene.

Police have advised drivers to find alternative routes.

David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

