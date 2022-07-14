More than 6,500 residents take part in Beat The Street Shrewsbury game

In total 6,800 residents have signed up to the real-life interactive physical activity game – Beat the Street Shrewsbury – and have together walked, cycled and rolled nearly 34,000 miles.

The themed weeks aim help promote better mental health – as well as physical wellbeing _ with participants using cards or fobs on beat boxes around the town to collect points.

This weekend, players can enjoy double points on Beat Boxes in parks, waterways and green spaces, on number 4,7,8,9,17,18,19,21,22,25,27,28,30,31,32,43,45,46,52,600.

There are total and average points leaderboards for school, community, workplace teams and individuals with prizes for sports or book vouchers for the teams that top the tables at the end of the six-week competition.

Meole Brace Primary School leads the schools total points leaderboard at present with Coleham Primary School and Oxon Primary School in second and third place.

On the average points leaderboard, Road Runners are currently in first place with Shrewsbury POGO Valor and Shrewsbury Renegade Runners in second and third.

Beat the Street Shrewsbury has been organised to coincide with the Commonwealth Games period and the Queen’s Baton Relay which comes to the town on Monday.

The game was commissioned by Shropshire Council with support from the National Lottery via Sport England and Shrewsbury Big Town Plan. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health.

Simon Jones, Shropshire Council Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “We’re delighted to support the Beat the Street programme and it’s great to see people out exercising and exploring new areas. It’s amazing how we tend to stick to the same tried and tested routes and how the game has opened up the idea of exploring the town on foot, which reveals new areas and parks you might not have known about, even if you’ve lived here for years.”

“Beat the Street is a positive and community-focused way of encouraging people to get more active, by walking, cycling, rolling and wheeling around this beautiful area.”