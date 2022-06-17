Accordion players invited to join club

From left, Les Gallemore, Keith Hackett, and Pat Gallemore, are inviting accordion players to join the club.

The couple, both aged 67, who met 12 years ago at an accordion festival in Eastbourne, moved from Nuneaton last year to Shrewsbury.

However, since moving they say that they have discovered that there are no clubs for their musical talents within a 40 mile radius.

Patricia said: "We met through our interest in music and both play the accordion.

"It is something that we both took up when we were in our mid-50s.

"The problem is that with having no club nearby many musicians just sit at home without support.

"We also have a friend, Keith Hackett, aged 72, from Shrewsbury, who we met four years ago at an accordion festival and who is also keen to help get the club running.

"We hope to encourage musicians to come to the club and join in or listen, or learn to play in the future.

"Eventually we hope to attract guest artists to entertain members.

"We will launch the club with an open night starting at 7pm on July 12 and then hope to hold meetings on the second Tuesday of every month.

"Admission will be £5 including refreshments and we hope to attract people of all abilities to come and listen or to play a party piece.