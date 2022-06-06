Notification Settings

Unexpected boost for decorating students who help homeless charity

By Dominic Robertson

A college's painting and decorating students have received some unexpected thanks after they volunteered to paint a homeless charity's new base.

Shrewsbury Colleges Group students accompanied by painting & decorating teacher Josephine Jarrett, construction curriculum area director Stuart Raine, assessor for painting & decorating Teresa Cross, progression specialist Amanda Crane, and Crown representative Marcus Chandler.
The Shrewsbury Colleges Group students – studying level one painting and decorating – helped re-decorate the Shrewsbury Ark's new premises, at the former Rock and Fountain Pub on Castle Foregate last December.

After reading about their help a member of the public made a donation to the class – to help them develop their skills.

The college's painting and decorating department decided that the best use of the money would be to buy every student on the Level 1 course their own starter kit, which they could keep after their studies at at the college have finished.

The college’s curriculum director for construction, Stuart Raine, matched the donation money to celebrate the class’s achievement – and to expand the list of tools included in their kits.

Staff from Crown Paints’ Shrewsbury branch helped the students to get the most out of the money awarded to them, supplying each with a roller set, paint kettle and paintbrush.

Emma Hooper, 16, is one of the students to receive a new kit, and said: “Work experience at Shrewsbury Ark has helped me learn how to work professionally and understand the expectations of an employer. My plan is to finish college, work for a painting and decorating company, and then eventually start my own business.”

She continued: “Crown Paints has helped a lot by giving us equipment that we can keep and use in the future. Thanks to the generous donation, I can start my own kit, which is an important step in becoming a painter and decorator.”

Jose Jarrett, painting and decorating teacher, said: “I was very pleased with the work the students produced. They are now hoping to develop more skills by finding work experience or progressing to an apprenticeship. The students have benefited from this experience by putting into practice their practical and employability skills while gaining valuable site experience. This opportunity has highlighted the importance of industry placements, which is something we are keen to develop by building further links with employers to fill the skill gaps that the industry is currently facing.”

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

