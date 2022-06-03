Model Nell McAndrew to visit Shrewsbury for wellbeing festival

Nell McAndrew

The former lads mag favourite will be at the Wellbeing Festival in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, on June 11 and 12.

The event covers wellbeing, fitness nutrition and mindfulness. There is also a kids zone.

Other well-known personalities include Shropshire's TV chef Marcus Bean.

Shropshire Floats will have one of their float pods at the event.

Among activities and classes for kids will be circus skills, fitness sessions, Boxing, interactive mental health workshops, bush craft, healthy cookery classes and much more.

There will also be a variety of local food and drink stalls.

Event organiser Carrie Hughes from Pink Pebble Events Ltd said: “The idea for Wellbeing Festival was actually born about four years ago, but we suffered two years of cancellation due to the pandemic and are now back with a bang! Despite the frustrations of having to postpone the event it has actually developed the festival to be bigger and better than initially anticipated.

"Wellbeing as a topic has become more forefront in our minds and people seem to be embracing their wellbeing not only from a physical and mental point of view but also, we are considering our financial, environmental, and work wellbeing more than ever before. It’s also amazing to see more companies embracing wellbeing in the workplace, and this will be one of the topics covered at the festival. Of course, many of us consider wellbeing to be a serious topic but we will be delivering the festival in a fun and informal way with a festival vibe and activities for everyone.

"It’s a great day or weekend out for families, singles, couples, younger and older generations so there is something for everyone and we can’t wait to welcome you all!”

Single day tickets for adults cost £12.50, with full weekend tickets costing £22. Kids go free with a full paying adult.