Shrewsbury Quarry to host party in the park this weekend

Dirty Rockin Scoundrels will be performing

Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park begins on Friday evening and runs throughout Saturday, with some of the county's most popular bands taking to the stage.

Local brewers, drinks producers and street food vendors will all be in attendance, including Hobsons Brewery, Three Tuns Brewery, The Special Cider Company, The Shropshire Distillery, Gindifferent, Bob’s Curry Hut, Fordhall Farm, Mukaase Afro Caribbean Cuisine and more. The Campaign for Real Ale will be running a bar with all their favourite cask ales.

Shrewsbury-based Lingen Davies Cancer Fund will be at the event providing a flower crown-making workshop to raise funds.

Fibre Heroes are sponsoring the music stage, which will feature local favourites including The Vertigo Band, Five o'clock Hero, Krack On Band, Lost The Plot, Groove Dynamite, Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Chasing August, Old Time Sailors, and Something 4 The Weekend.

Oliver Helm, Fibre Heroes CEO, said, “We're really excited to be supporting this weekend’s festival in Shrewsbury. Shropshire Festivals have lots of fun lined up and we’re thrilled to be involved. They provide the community with brilliant experiences, which aligns with our mission to build Shrewsbury's fastest broadband network, transforming the way local residents and businesses will be able to connect virtually.”

There will be a silent disco and a 'Jamaoke' tent – a cross between ‘guitar hero’ and karaoke, where clever technology lets you play in a band with your friends, using real instruments. There will be the usual Shropshire Festivals added fun, with a bungee run, axe throwing, human table football, volleyball, space hoppers, a rodeo bull and even a glider simulation.

On the Saturday visitors can get involved with belly dancing, hula hooping, line dancing, and a top line-up of comedians in the live lounge. From 12pm on Saturday, JD Gyms will be running a family fun dance party, tug of war and fitness challenges.

Shropshire Festivals have secured several local businesses to sponsor elements of the festival. Sponsoring the weekend’s event, they have TCA looking after the volunteer’s area, Cartwrights Waste Disposal taking care of waste, Chrisbeon providing the VIP area, wristbands from Aaron & Partners, and toilets and signs from Monks.

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, said: “If you love Shropshire Oktoberfest, you’re going to love this! Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park is going to be non-stop fun. Enjoy sampling our best local beers, gins, wines, street food and bands! Come this weekend and be proud to say you attended the first ever Shropshire Party at the Quarry Park! The weather forecast is looking great – come and party until the sun goes down!”

The event runs from 5pm until late on Friday and 11am to 10pm on Saturday.