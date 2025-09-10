Shrewsbury festival reveals big name headliner will no longer be performing

The Heal Festival, which takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury from Friday to Sunday, September 19 to 21, said the indie rock band, The Fratellis, will no longer be performing at the event.

A social media post announced the withdrawal from the line-up, explaining that the festival organisers could not afford to pay for the act, and put on a "sustainable event".

It stressed the move was "no reflection on the band", adding that they had been "more than helpful in trying to get this over the line".

In a post on their own website the Fratellis said they had withdrawn "due to the promoter not fulfilling its obligations" and apologised to fans looking forward to their performance.

A post from Heal Festival said organisers had waited "as long as possible" before making the "heart wrenching decision".

Action from the main stage at last year's event.

The festival is in its fourth year and provides a mix of musical and wellbeing initiatives, activities, and and groups.

Organisers said that despite the disappointment the festival will still feature more than 120 acts, and thanked people for their support following the announcement.

A statement from the organisers said: "We have unfortunately had to make an adjustment to the Saturday line-up.

"It makes us really sad to say this out loud but we are not able to present you with The Fratellis as originally planned.

"We have waited as long as possible to make this heart wrenching decision in the hope that ticket sales would reflect the investment in such a huge headline band but even with the worrying trend of people buying last minute tickets taken into account it is not possible for us to fulfil their contract and pay the balance of the fee and put on a sustainable event.

"This is no reflection on the band who have been more than helpful in trying to get this over the line!

"As disappointing as this is we hope you can still offer the same support and enthusiasm to our non corporate, independent and unsponsored festival, powered mainly by community and kindness along with your highly valued ticket money contributions, by getting behind us and coming to enjoy what is still an amazingly good value line-up for the ticket price you pay."

The post explained the decision had been taken to ensure the festival could continue.

It said: "Keeping the festival affordable has always been our main aim to encourage greater numbers to join our Heal community but in a world where money is tighter and the corporate festival machines corner the majority, without the necessary uptake on our line-up which we expanded to try and offset the industry downturn, sensible decisions have to be made for the greater good, i.e the festival going ahead as planned with still over 120+ acts, multiple stages, attractions and wellness, supporting charity and moving on into the future!"

It added that in the days before the festival they would be looking at the potential to "add some more sparkle" to the line-up.

A post on the Fratellis own website said: "Due to the promoter not fulfilling its obligations, The Fratellis have made the difficult decision not to play the Heal Festival on the 20th September 2025.

"We apologise for those that were looking forward to see us play but we look forward to seeing you all on the Costello Music 20th Anniversary tour in February."