Bomere Heath Fete & Fun Day returns this weekend
The Bomere Heath Fete & Fun Day is back on Saturday, September 13, bringing the community together for an afternoon full of fun, food, and festivities. Running from 2pm to 5pm, the event promises something for all ages. The Mayor of Shrewsbury will officially open the fete, marking the start of an afternoon packed with entertainment and activities.
The main event will be followed by a lively Family Disco in the Village Hall from 5.30pm to 6.45pm, and the fun will be continuing into the evening at The Red Lion Inn.
Shrewsbury Road will be closed between Windsor Lane and Chapel Close to make way for a bustling street market, featuring charity, craft, and produce stalls.
Visitors can look forward to:
Competitions: The Great Bomere Bake Off, a Photography Competition, a Fruit, Veg & Flower Competition, and a Dog Show
Live Entertainment: A magician, The Animal Family, Owls R Us, singer Lily Poston & the Inspire Dance Troupe
Family Fun: Face painting, bouncy castles, a treasure hunt, circus skills activities, and a raffle with fantastic prizes
Food & Drink: Delicious treats available from the Coffee Shop, Bomere Fish Bar and other vendors
Visitor parking will be available at Bomere Heath Cricket Club, just a short walk from the festivities.
The Bomere Heath Fete & Fun Day is proudly supported by Bomere Heath & District Parish Council and by local sponsors: The Red Lion Inn (Bomere Heath), Cameron Homes, Leaton Forest, and R Hill Homes.