Bomere Heath Fete & Fun Day returns this weekend

The main event will be followed by a lively Family Disco in the Village Hall from 5.30pm to 6.45pm, and the fun will be continuing into the evening at The Red Lion Inn.

Shrewsbury Road will be closed between Windsor Lane and Chapel Close to make way for a bustling street market, featuring charity, craft, and produce stalls.

Visitors can look forward to:

Competitions: The Great Bomere Bake Off, a Photography Competition, a Fruit, Veg & Flower Competition, and a Dog Show

Live Entertainment: A magician, The Animal Family, Owls R Us, singer Lily Poston & the Inspire Dance Troupe

Family Fun: Face painting, bouncy castles, a treasure hunt, circus skills activities, and a raffle with fantastic prizes

Food & Drink: Delicious treats available from the Coffee Shop, Bomere Fish Bar and other vendors

Bomere Heath Village Hall ready for the festivities. Picture: Bomere Heath Village Hall

Visitor parking will be available at Bomere Heath Cricket Club, just a short walk from the festivities.

The Bomere Heath Fete & Fun Day is proudly supported by Bomere Heath & District Parish Council and by local sponsors: The Red Lion Inn (Bomere Heath), Cameron Homes, Leaton Forest, and R Hill Homes.