Shrewsbury pantomime cast reveal: Former Teletubbies narrator will star alongside legendary dame and Britain's Got Talent star in Dick Whittington

Dick Whittington and his Cat will run at Theatre Severn from November 28 this year to January 4 next year, and more than two thirds of tickets have already been snapped up.

There will be two very familiar faces once again taking to the stage in dame Brad Fitt and young comic and magician Tommy J Rollason.

Shrewsbury’s audience will also be saying “eh-oh” to Tim Whitnall, a former Teletubbies narrator who has won a Bafta and an Olivier award in a long and illustrious career. This will be his first ever pantomime.

The cast of Dick Whittington at Theatre Severn. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Brad, now based in Oswestry, returns to Shrewsbury for his 15th straight year and 14th panto, and will be donning another selection of weird and wacky frocks and bringing laughs galore as Dame Dolly in his “favourite” pantomime.

“The fun never stops! We’re back here again,” said Brad, who will also direct the show.

Legendary panto dame Brad Fitt. Photo: Tim Thursfield

“I’m Dame Dolly this year. Dick Whittington is my favourite pantomime and title of all time. It’s got everything.

“It’s one of the most traditional stories and I love it.

“Tommy’s back. We can’t get rid of him. He’s playing my son.

“This is the first time we all get together and size each other up and see what you’re working with.

“We’ve been chatting backstage like we would be in panto and getting to know each other.

“When you do a pantomime like this and you get thrust together for Christmas you become like a family. You argue, you fight and get sick of the sight of each other. But you’re a family!

Legendary Shropshire panto dame Brad Fitt will be entertaining the crowds again this year. Photo: Tim Thursfield

“It’s a time of the year that you can all come together - it doesn’t matter if you’re four, 40, or 84. The whole family can enjoy a pantomime.

“It’s one of the few shows where you can have an entire show and there’s something for everyone.”

Tommy, who is only 22 but is back for his fourth panto in the county town, earned a standing ovation from judge David Walliams when he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent with his comedy and juggling on a unicycle.

The energetic performer, who plays Billy in this year’s panto, has built strong on-stage chemistry with Brad and audiences will look forward to seeing them reunite.

Tim will be playing the baddie King Rat in Shrewsbury.

He started his career in 1977, playing Young Elvis in the West End and racking up theatre credits in many hit shows.

He has also appeared in Bergerac and The Bill and has voiced characters on Spitting Image.

His Bafta was for writing on the 2013 drama Kenny Everett: Best Possible Taste and his Olivier award for his play Morecambe.

Ollie Wray will play Dick Whittington. He has performed in the West End, in Les Miserables.

Cara Dudgeon will be Fairy Bowbells in Shrewsbury. She has lots of experience at theatres up and down the country playing roles including Nancy in Oliver and Sandy in Grease.

On TV she has been in This Is England as well as CITV show My Parents Are Aliens.

Lottie Stone, from Derby, will be making her professional debut as Alice Fitzwarren, having recently graduated from the Midlands Academy of Dance & Drama with a Professional Diploma in Musical Theatre.

Shropshire’s own Paul Hendy, former TV host of Wheel of Fortune and Don’t Try This At Home, has once again written Shrewsbury’s pantomime.

Paul, who runs Evolution Productions with his wife Emily, said: “I’m a Shropshire lad and I’m so proud to produce here every year. We put everything into this.”

David Jack, the theatre’s services manager, said: “This is the first time we’ve had Dick Whittington as the panto since 2015. It’s a great story to be told.

“More than two thirds of the tickets have been sold already so get your tickets while they’re still available.”

To book your tickets visit theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/dick-whittington/.