Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury once again hosted the showpiece event, which has raised more than £420,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since it started in 2007.
This year, 35 teams of four took to the water to battle it out for glory, as spectators enjoyed the action from the riverbank at the boat club and in the Quarry.
It is hoped that this year’s championships will raise around £25,000 for the charity.
Jayney Davies, chair of the organising committee, said: “It’s been amazing. We’ve had a fantastic day.
“The sun has been out, which has made it so much better. We’ve had so many spectators.”
Teams relay-raced across the river from the boat club to the Quarry side in their boats, using one oar to steer and paddle.
The event has been one of the biggest fundraisers for Macmillan in the West Midlands in recent years.
To find out more about the event visit coracleworldchampionship.co.uk.