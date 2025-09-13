Shropshire Star
29 pictures of boats capsizing and wacky racing as Super Mario, pirates and octopuses take part in Shrewsbury's Coracle World Championships

Pirates, octopuses and Super Mario made a splash on the River Severn in an epic afternoon of racing at the Coracle World Championships.

By Nick Humphreys
Supporting image for story: 29 pictures of boats capsizing and wacky racing as Super Mario, pirates and octopuses take part in Shrewsbury's Coracle World Championships
SHREW COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 12/09/25Pics in Shrewsbury at the Pengwern boat club where Coracle racing was raising money for charity.

Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury once again hosted the showpiece event, which has raised more than £420,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since it started in 2007.

This year, 35 teams of four took to the water to battle it out for glory, as spectators enjoyed the action from the riverbank at the boat club and in the Quarry.

It is hoped that this year’s championships will raise around £25,000 for the charity.

See all of Shropshire Star photographer Steve Leath's photos of the action below:

Pirate Grant Williams with his team at the Coracle World Championships in Shrewsbury
Pirate Grant Williams with his team at the Coracle World Championships in Shrewsbury
Lots of spectators enjoyed the Coracle World Championships in the sun in Shrewsbury
Lots of spectators enjoyed the Coracle World Championships in the sun in Shrewsbury
Nick Spittle of the Bakewell Tarts gets ready to race
Nick Spittle of the Bakewell Tarts gets ready to race
The coracle racing event has raised thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support over the years
The coracle racing event has raised thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support over the years
Pirate Grant Williams and his team
Pirate Grant Williams and his team
It'sa me, Mario! All sorts of wacky costumes were donned by coracle racers in Shrewsbury
It'sa me, Mario! All sorts of wacky costumes were donned by coracle racers in Shrewsbury
Coracle racers on the banks of the River Severn as the Sabrina boat goes past
Coracle racers on the banks of the River Severn as the Sabrina boat goes past
This racer had a hair-raising experience in the coracle racing event
This racer had a hair-raising experience in the coracle racing event
Blue is the colour, coracle racing is the game for this competitor
Blue is the colour, coracle racing is the game for this competitor
Coracle racing from above in Shrewsbury
Coracle racing from above in Shrewsbury
The DB Roberts & Partners coracle racing team: Josh May, Ellis Turner, Stephanie Lockwood and Andrea Scott
The DB Roberts & Partners coracle racing team: Josh May, Ellis Turner, Stephanie Lockwood and Andrea Scott
Pirate Grant Williams was hoping for an oar-some day in the Shrewsbury sun
Pirate Grant Williams was hoping for an oar-some day in the Shrewsbury sun
This coracle racer is in the pink
This coracle racer is in the pink
Andrea Scott of the DB Roberts team
Andrea Scott of the DB Roberts team
More than £420,000 has been raised for Macmillan through the coracle racing in Shrewsbury since 2007
More than £420,000 has been raised for Macmillan through the coracle racing in Shrewsbury since 2007
Here comes the green machine: A team makes a swift changeover in the Coracle World Championships
Here comes the green machine: A team makes a swift changeover in the Coracle World Championships
The sun shone on the popular coracle racing event in Shrewsbury
The sun shone on the popular coracle racing event in Shrewsbury
Splash! A racer capsizes near the pontoon
Splash! A racer capsizes near the pontoon
A drenched racer emerges from the River Severn
A drenched racer emerges from the River Severn
Ahoy! BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Adam Green races in his pirate outfit
Ahoy! BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Adam Green races in his pirate outfit
There were 35 teams of four in this year's Coracle World Championships
There were 35 teams of four in this year's Coracle World Championships
A racer for the Holland & Clay heating engineers ' Team, 'Sinks for a Living'
A racer for the Holland & Clay heating engineers ' Team, 'Sinks for a Living'
A racer capsizes into the River Severn
A racer capsizes into the River Severn
Crowds gathered on the banks of the River Severn for the racing
Crowds gathered on the banks of the River Severn for the racing
A racer keeps his cool in the river after tumbling into the water
A racer keeps his cool in the river after tumbling into the water
It wasn't all smooth sailing for coracle racers in Shrewsbury
It wasn't all smooth sailing for coracle racers in Shrewsbury
Racers watch on as the Sabrina boat makes its way past
Racers watch on as the Sabrina boat makes its way past
The coracle racing in Shrewsbury has been one of the biggest fundraisers in the region for Macmillan Cancer Support in recent years
The coracle racing in Shrewsbury has been one of the biggest fundraisers in the region for Macmillan Cancer Support in recent years
Nick Spittle of the Bakewell Tarts is fully focused
Nick Spittle of the Bakewell Tarts is fully focused

Jayney Davies, chair of the organising committee, said: “It’s been amazing. We’ve had a fantastic day.

“The sun has been out, which has made it so much better. We’ve had so many spectators.”

Teams relay-raced across the river from the boat club to the Quarry side in their boats, using one oar to steer and paddle.

The event has been one of the biggest fundraisers for Macmillan in the West Midlands in recent years.

To find out more about the event visit coracleworldchampionship.co.uk.

