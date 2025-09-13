Pengwern Boat Club in Shrewsbury once again hosted the showpiece event, which has raised more than £420,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support since it started in 2007.

This year, 35 teams of four took to the water to battle it out for glory, as spectators enjoyed the action from the riverbank at the boat club and in the Quarry.

It is hoped that this year’s championships will raise around £25,000 for the charity.

See all of Shropshire Star photographer Steve Leath's photos of the action below:

Pirate Grant Williams with his team at the Coracle World Championships in Shrewsbury

Lots of spectators enjoyed the Coracle World Championships in the sun in Shrewsbury

Nick Spittle of the Bakewell Tarts gets ready to race

Pirate Grant Williams and his team

It'sa me, Mario! All sorts of wacky costumes were donned by coracle racers in Shrewsbury

Coracle racers on the banks of the River Severn as the Sabrina boat goes past

This racer had a hair-raising experience in the coracle racing event

Blue is the colour, coracle racing is the game for this competitor

Coracle racing from above in Shrewsbury

The DB Roberts & Partners coracle racing team: Josh May, Ellis Turner, Stephanie Lockwood and Andrea Scott

Pirate Grant Williams was hoping for an oar-some day in the Shrewsbury sun

This coracle racer is in the pink

Andrea Scott of the DB Roberts team

Here comes the green machine: A team makes a swift changeover in the Coracle World Championships

The sun shone on the popular coracle racing event in Shrewsbury

Splash! A racer capsizes near the pontoon

A drenched racer emerges from the River Severn

Ahoy! BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Adam Green races in his pirate outfit

There were 35 teams of four in this year's Coracle World Championships

A racer for the Holland & Clay heating engineers ' Team, 'Sinks for a Living'

A racer capsizes into the River Severn

Crowds gathered on the banks of the River Severn for the racing

A racer keeps his cool in the river after tumbling into the water

It wasn't all smooth sailing for coracle racers in Shrewsbury

Racers watch on as the Sabrina boat makes its way past

Nick Spittle of the Bakewell Tarts is fully focused

Jayney Davies, chair of the organising committee, said: “It’s been amazing. We’ve had a fantastic day.

“The sun has been out, which has made it so much better. We’ve had so many spectators.”

Teams relay-raced across the river from the boat club to the Quarry side in their boats, using one oar to steer and paddle.

The event has been one of the biggest fundraisers for Macmillan in the West Midlands in recent years.

To find out more about the event visit coracleworldchampionship.co.uk.