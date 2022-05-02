Boom time for scouting in Shropshire as number of youngsters signed up surges

Scout membership in Shropshire has surged

Eddie Hulme is already the Assistant Regional Commissioner (Growth) for the West Midlands but took over the Shropshire role on May 1. He succeeds Dexter Williams, who he taught as a boy scout,

Shropshire has seen a 30 per cent surge in four to 18-year-olds joining up since lockdown, compared to 16 per cent nationally - the highest levels it has been at since World War Two.

The national figures were released on Thursday after a call from chief scout and television personality Bear Grylls to help "build back" membership following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Hulme, who lives in Allscott, said part of the reason they had seen such an increase in numbers was the work done during lock down, where they came up with programmes young people could do at home or with their families, and zoom meetings to keep in contact with them.

He said: "There has also been some fabulous work done by our volunteers in keeping scout groups open because it would have been easy to lose touch when there was no face to face contact allowed.

"In Shropshire we have seen a growth of people moving into the county from the cities looking for a healthier countryside way of life.

"You only have to look at the growth of housing in and around Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Telford and Wrekin to see how the demographics of Shropshire is changing.

"It is important that planners ensure organisations such as scouts and guides are able to operate in such new developments of housing.

"Over the next three years scouting will have to adjust to these changes and we will be looking to provide more provision in these areas working with developers and the local authorities.

"As well as increasing our young person’s membership in Shropshire we have increased the numbers of young people on our waiting lists to join.

"Of this over 50 per cent are waiting to join our new exciting Squirrels for four to six-year-olds, and existing Beavers for six to eight-year-old. We are actively seeking new premises and adults so that we can give these young people on our waiting lists the opportunities for fun and adventure.

He said the organisation was looking to bring scouting 'out again' and echoed Bear Grylls in calling for more adults to come forward and supervise the various age groups with the increase in numbers.