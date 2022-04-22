By royal appointment: Shrewsbury river rescue hero bags invite to Buckingham Palace party

Will Mowbray and Molly Marr

University Centre Shrewsbury student Will Mowbray, aged 21, saved father-of-one Dan Walker when he got into difficulty in the river near the English Bridge in Shrewsbury.

After reading about Will's heroics in the Shropshire Star, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, felt he would be a deserving recipient of tickets to the prestigious event to celebrate the Queen's 70th year as monarch.

So on June 4, Will and his girlfriend Molly Marr, who also played an important part in Dan's rescue, will be there to see some of the world's biggest stars perform in front of the royal family.

Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner said: "I am given the opportunity to invite four different people with a guest from Shropshire to the Buckingham Palace party.

"I just happened to read in the Shropshire Star of the help that they had given. That is an excellent example of a person doing something remarkable and really brave. I am delighted they have accepted.

"The university is going to pay for their train tickets and overnight stay, so hopefully they will make a real outing of it."

Will was walking Molly home from work when they heard Dan's cries for help in the early hours of April 4. Will made several attempts to pull 31-year-old Dan from the water, but it became apparent he couldn't get him out alone. Will then dived into the water and spent at least half an hour keeping Dan's head above water before emergency services workers could get them out. Dan suffered a cardiac arrest and was unresponsive several times during the night, but he survived to tell the tale.

After finding out about the Platinum Party at the Palace tickets, Will said: "It's absolutely amazing and a fantastic opportunity. There's going to be lots of famous people there. We're really looking forward to it.

"Dan and his family have been trying to get these recognitions and awards for me, which has been lovely. But I would have been happy just knowing he was okay. That was the hardest thing, because for a long time I didn't know."

Speaking to the Shropshire Star earlier this week, Dan recalled his terror on the night he “died” several times.

The father-of-one is recovering at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after the frightening ordeal but has been warned he may not walk again.

Dan said he had earlier been to see a friend in Wyle Cop before going to the Nag’s Head. The last time he was seen on CCTV he was going past the Hop and Friar.

Dan Walker has thanked the man who saved his life, Will Mowbray

He remembers turning right to go towards the Quarry but somehow he ended up in the river.

“I still don’t remember all of it,” he said. “I was scared for my life. I shouldn’t have been there. I wouldn’t normally go that way but I was there for some reason.

“I was still conscious when Will got in and was helping me. I remember my face hitting the water.

"There was a chain that I was hanging on to. If that wasn’t there I’d have drowned.

"I was trying to pull myself out but it was like quicksand. Then I just remember waking up in hospital.”

Doctors have told Dan he may not walk again. He must spend six weeks laying on his back to get the swelling down on his spine.

He will then be transferred to Robert Jones Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, in Gobowen, near Oswestry, for specialist spinal treatment.

At that point he should get a more accurate prognosis on how much use of his legs he can regain.

“I’m just grateful to Will. He saved my life. I can’t wait to meet him," said Dan.

"I just want to say thank you, and to his girlfriend. I can’t imagine what she must have been feeling.

"He must have been so cold. He must have been in there keeping my head above water for 30 or 40 minutes. If that boat had been any longer we'd have both been goners.