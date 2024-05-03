Be part of giant community-created art installation for Shrewsbury Arts Trail

The project will be installed in the Community Gallery at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery (SM&AG) during the Shrewsbury Arts Trail in July and August.

This ambitious, Shropshire-wide project, sponsored by Vibrant Shropshire and delivered by artist Clare Scarlett, aims to involve people young and old across our community – from seasoned artists to budding enthusiasts – to play a part in this summer’s arts trail.

Shrewsbury Arts Trail founder Jess Richards said she hopes the project will foster a sense of unity and belonging within the community: "The idea is that everyone can get involved in the mark-making, so that when they come to visit the exhibition they can search for their name and colour and find their own contribution.

“In the workshops, we'll be going through the spectral colours of light – linked to the idea of sunlight and solar time – and the Arts Trail theme of Time this year. We want to inspire as many people as possible of all ages to get involved in the workshops and we'll also be sending out information packs to schools, community groups and care homes on how to join in."

Founded four years ago, Shrewsbury Arts Trail CIC has been dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape by bringing exceptional contemporary art to the public, free of charge.

The trail has garnered national and international acclaim, drawing renowned artists and art enthusiasts from around the globe.

The trail has led to record-breaking attendance at SM&AG, with visitors flocking to Shrewsbury from far and wide to experience work by top names from the art world, including sculptures by Salvador Dali and works by Banksy, Damien Hirst, Picasso, David Hockney and more.

Major highlights of the trail this July and August include: A sculpture trail featuring all British female artists; The ‘Inspirational’ Exhibition at SM&AG, featuring iconic artists such as Hockney, Hirst, and Banksy; An immersive infinity room at SM&AG, inspired by Yayoi Kusama; The Open Exhibition at SM&AG and various community galleries across Shrewsbury; and the large community art installation at SM&AG.

To kickstart the community installation project, a free mark-making workshop will be hosted on Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, at SM&AG.

The drop-in event, running from 10am to 3pm, invites participants to unleash their creativity and contribute to the collective masterpiece.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to participate from home, by downloading the information pack from the website www.shrewsburyartstrail.com and creating their own pieces to be included in the installation.

“We’re encouraging everyone in the community to play their part in the Shrewsbury Arts Trail as we embark on this remarkable artistic journey, uniting through the power of creativity,” Jess added.

All submissions for the community art project must be received by June 8.

Submissions can be dropped off at Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts, in Windsor Place – or you can request pickup from community groups within the loop of the river.

The deadline for main submissions to the Shrewsbury Arts Trail is May 17 for the chance to be exhibited at SM&AG along with The Parade Shopping Centre and The Market Hall throughout July and August 2024.

For details visit www.shrewsburyartstrail.com and keep an eye on @ShrewsburyArtsTrail.