Blaze involving electric car charger sparks call-out for Telford firefighters

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received was called to a house fire on Broomfield Road in Admaston, Telford at around 2.30am on Friday.

Two crews from Wellington rushed to the scene, where they discovered the fire involved an electric car charging point at the property.

The fire was extinguished by the firefighters, who remained on the scene for over an hour.

The stop message, which indicated the blaze was under control, was received at 3.36am.

Even earlier this morning, firefighters from Wem had attended a car fire on Paper Mill Lane in Preston Brockhurst.

A call had been received by the service's control centre at just before 12.40am. Upon arrival, the crew found one car that was immersed in fire.

The team spent around an hour bringing the scene under control.