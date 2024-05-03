Lord Lieutenant installed as new patron for Soldiers of Shropshire Museum

In an event at Shrewsbury Castle, Anna Turner, Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire officially took over the role from retired Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Sir Algernon Heber-Percy.

Sir Algernon had been patron to the museum for 28 years.

The museum is situated in Shrewsbury Castle and is host to a journey through nearly 300 years of British Army Evolution, seen through the eyes, campaigns and sacrifices of Shropshire soldiers.

Invited guests saw Mrs Turner installed as the new patron, and the event was also supported by the Bligny Band and Bugles of Shropshire Army Cadet Force.

Mrs Turner said: “I am honoured to be a patron of the Soldiers of Shropshire Museum. We are glad to remember and have such respect for all soldiers who were prepared to sign up to the various military regiments for our protection."