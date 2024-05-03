County business offering free signal blockers to tackle increasing numbers of keyless car thefts

It can take criminals less than 60 seconds to steal a keyless car – and bosses at Howden insurance, which has a branch in the centre of Shrewsbury, are now launching a campaign to help protect a keyless car from theft.

Chris Beane, branch manager at Howden Shrewsbury, said: “Thieves are using a variety of modern techniques to steal cars including keyless theft, which is where thieves capture signals from a key fob and then use that signal to unlock and then start the engine of the vehicle.

“Our ‘block the break in’ campaign has been launched to raise awareness of how common this method has become, and how it can be carried out brazenly, even in full daylight.

“One of the most common ways that criminals steal a keyless car is known as a relay attack where they use specialist equipment to ‘relay’ a signal without physical access to a key. Once the car is unlocked, a thief can easily start it and simply drive away.

“If you have a keyless car, we strongly recommend using a Faraday pouch, also known as an RFID pouch or ‘signal blocker’ pouch and keeping your keys in them at all times.

“Howden insurance is giving away thousands of these pouches across all of our branches, and we have a large supply of them here in Shrewsbury.

“We would urge anyone with a keyless car to just pop into the branch in High Street to collect one – there is no obligation to be a Howden client, they are available for free to everyone.”

Figures show that car thefts increased by 40 per cent in the first half of 2023, with keyless cars particularly vulnerable.

Chris said some drivers were unsure whether they actually owned a keyless car or not.

He added: “The term can be deceptive: a keyless car isn’t necessarily the same as a remote entry car, nor does it mean you don’t require some sort of key.

“Most cars are now remote entry, so the standard click to lock and unlock using a key fob of sorts. One of the biggest issues now is the ability to open your car door and start it without clicking a button on a key fob – it’s this type of vehicle that’s known as keyless and most at risk of relay theft.”

For more help and advice, drop into the Howden insurance office in Shrewsbury High Street or visit www.howdeninsurance.co.uk