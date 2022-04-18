Shrewsbury Abbey set for Joseph Haydn performance

Shrewsbury Abbey from the sky. Picture: Drone Rangers

The concert takes place from 7.30pm on Saturday, April 23.

The oratorio will be performed by Shrewsbury Choral, accompanied by organist David Houlder and conducted by Dr Martin Cook.

Dr Cook said: “Based on both the biblical Book of Genesis and Milton’s Paradise Lost The Creation is widely considered to be Haydn’s crowning masterpiece and Shrewsbury Choral (the oldest community choir in Shrewsbury) are delighted to be performing this well-loved work.

"Shrewsbury Choral will be joined by David Houlder (Leeds Minster) on the magnificent, newly restored, William Hill organ and soloists Janet Fischer (soprano), Will Smith (tenor) and William Kyle (bass).

"Don’t miss this opportunity to hear this glorious and consistently joyful oratorio (sung in English) by a newly invigorated choir, after the restrictions of lockdown.”

Thelma Foster, chairman of Shrewsbury Choral said: “This a wonderful opportunity to enjoy what promises to be a delightful concert that will celebrate something very special – the Creation of the World as described in Genesis. I welcome people to the historic atmosphere of Shrewsbury Abbey to experience an iconic classical masterpiece. It is so good to sing such a joyful piece of music."