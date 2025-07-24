Laughter is the answer: SPAMALOT, with Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company

‘Spamalot’, the hilarious and irreverent musical adaptation of the classic film 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail,' is a must-see for anyone looking for a night of side-splitting laughter and unforgettable musical numbers. With its unique blend of comedy, music, and spectacle, ‘Spamalot’ is guaranteed to leave audiences in stitches.

It retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on a quest to find the Holy Grail. Along the way, they encounter a range of unforgettable characters such as dancing divas and serfs, flatulent Frenchmen, killer rabbits and a legless knight. With hits like ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’ and ‘The Song That Goes Like This’, the show blends sharp wit, hilarious parodies, and a killer score that will have you singing and laughing long after the curtain falls.

One particular sketch, transported from movie to stage, features the ‘NI Knights’ who can only say the word "Ni". It’s a favourite of many a Monty Python fan, but how many of them will be aware that the sketch was inspired by a former teacher at Shrewsbury School, according to Monty Python’s own Sir Michael Palin? He was a boarder at the school in the late 1950s/early 1960s.

The show’s Director, Joanne Young said “I have directed numerous shows over the years and this one has to be the most bonkers! It’s a joy to work with such a fabulous cast and crew and the rehearsals are filled with laughter as we bring the madness to life. This show is the absolute tonic we need in these difficult times.”

The award-winning production really is the ultimate escape from reality – laugh-out-loud, all singing, all dancing silliness that’s perfect for Monty Python fans and newcomers alike.

There will be four opportunities to enjoy the production between 9th and 11th October 2025. For tickets call the box office on 01743 281281 or visit www.theatresevern.co.uk