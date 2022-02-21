Notification Settings

Campaigners call for rethink on Shrewsbury Shirehall closure

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Campaigners are calling for a decision on the closure of Shrewsbury's Shirehall to be put off to allow for costs to be properly examined.

Shirehall Shrewsbury Shropshire Council

Save Our Shirehall (SOS) is a campaign group of Shropshire people working to ensure the survival and future use of Shropshire's 1960's modernist, civic and municipal Shirehall, building for the people of Shropshire.

Earlier this year Shropshire Council confirmed its intention to relocate to the Pride Hill Shopping Centre, in Shrewsbury's town centre by March 31, 2023.

The campaign group is calling on Shropshire Council at a meeting on Thursday to defer selling off the building "until these proper costings are done.” They are strongly contesting the issue.

SOS campaigner Jessicah Kendrick said what she had seen so far were "guesses and unsupported statements about the condition and functions of our Shirehall" and said that "credibility can only be earned by a sensible fresh assessment.”

They say that immediately before Covid the Shirehall buzzed with 800 staff, councillors, and public about their personal business and questioned why an alternative is needed.

"The Shirehall is paid for, by us, and can function efficiently," said Jessicah.

