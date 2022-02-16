Demolition of Shirehall would be reckless, says Shrewsbury Civic Society

Shrewbury's Shirehall

Shrewsbury Civic Society has voiced its feelings on the future of Shropshire Council's headquarters after the authority announced its plans to move forward with a 'disposal strategy' for the Abbey Foregate building.

It comes after the council unveiled its ambitions to redevelop the Riverside area of the town, which would include the relocation of the council's headquarters.

The plans are set to be approved at a meeting of Shropshire Council's cabinet today.

It will mean the council will start the process of selling the site – with officers last week admitting considerable interest in the building from developers, but that none had voiced a desire to keep the building in its current state.

The civic society has now said its members will continue to campaign for the future of the building and will be inviting the people of Shropshire to join their effort.

Martina Chamberlain, chair of the planning committee at Shrewsbury Civic Society, said: "Shrewsbury Civic Society thinks the council has shown itself to be a poor custodian of the county's built heritage and has recently submitted a report to them to this effect.

"It has chosen to ignore the very positive comments that were made when Historic England came to assess Shirehall, which narrowly missed national listing status.

"It is prepared to spend millions of taxpayers money on a new civic space, while wonderful buildings like the Shirehall and Rowley's stand neglected and under invested in and utilised.

"There is no case for disposal and demolition, that is our position, and where are the reports that make that case?

"It is a reckless decision which will cost the county culturally, financially and environmentally. We would ask all Salopians to join us in saying no to this."

The society's statement noted how the building stands as a "major monument to post-war modernism in the county" – quoted from historian Nikolaus Pevsner – and that Historic England labelled it as a building of "some distinction".

Last year, the civic society expressed disappointment over the decision to prevent Shirehall from being granted listed status when Shropshire Council succeeded in its application for a 'certificate of immunity.'

The society said "demolition should not be an option" and instead the "iconic Shropshire building should be kept, occupied and celebrated as a major contribution to the architecture of Shropshire".

Shropshire council has said the building is too large for its needs, with only around 150 workers based in the offices since the start of the pandemic. It has a capacity for around 800.

The authority has also told how the cost of refurbishing the site and bringing it up to modern standards means the option does not make financial sense.

“The Finest Tudor Town in England”

A Highrise obscuring the townscape from the river.A multistory carpark in the loop to encourage 🚗 into the Centre.Getting national attention BBC but it’s only an Artists Impression

Am I the only anxious counciltaxpayer https://t.co/t0XsHEUza3 — Shrewsbury (@TheBearSteps) February 14, 2022