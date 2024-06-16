Drink driver arrested after 'drinking in pub' and failing roadside breath test

Officers from West Mercia Police confirmed via their 'Neighbourhood Matters' page that a man was arrested for drink driving after blowing 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside, 26mcg more than the legal limit.

Police kept close watch on a vehicle in the town after receiving a report that the driver was drinking in a local pub and then planning to drive home.

CCTV operators monitored the vehicle which was seen leaving Oswestry town centre at around 3.45pm.