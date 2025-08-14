MP visits PGL Beyond Boreatton Park Centre to explore outdoor learning and community impact

During her visit, Helen Morgan MP met with the centre leadership and staff, toured activity bases, and explored accommodation options including the iconic Mansion House, lodges, and the new Cabin Village. She also spoke with participants and PGL Beyond team members to hear about the difference these experiences make to young people, especially those from underserved or rural communities.

Helen Morgan MP commented: “We’re really lucky to have such wonderful outdoor space in Shropshire and it was brilliant to see how Boreatton Park uses this to provide adventurous and educational experiences. I was pleased to hear how the park caters to all backgrounds and learn more about how outdoor centres can drive opportunity and personal development.”

The Purpose Coalition celebrates the commitment of PGL Beyond and the Boreatton Park Centre in fostering equitable access to enriching experiences. Through immersive outdoor education, personalised support, and a focus on reaching young people across geography, these programmes align closely with the Coalition’s mission to break down barriers and boost social mobility across every sector.