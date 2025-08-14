Congratulations to Shrewsbury High School's Class of 2025

Students picked up A*/As in subjects as diverse as Russian, Fine Art, History, English, Computer Science, Economics, Drama, Politics, German and Maths.

Individual successes reflect that variety with Lydia W picking up a string of A*/As to take a place at King’s College London to read Politics, Philosophy and Law. Holly FB is celebrating her place at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York and Poppy M heads to Newcastle to read Computer Science, where she will be joined by Esmé who will study Architecture and Urban Planning and Han who will study Electronics and Computer Engineering.

Lily will join Unity Trust Bank as a financial analyst and Georgia heads to Exeter University to read Accounting and Finance.

The 2024 Head Girl team of Georgia, Ellie and Sophie led the way taking up places at Exeter (Accounting and Finance), Liverpool (Law) and the University of the Arts, London (Culture, Criticism and Curation).

Head of Creative Technologies James Millichamp was once again celebrating outstanding results across the Faculty with a special mention to Year 13 artist Meg D who scored 100% in both of her assessed units for Fine Art A Level – meaning that Meg is one of the top performing students in the UK.

Sophie B heads to the University of the Arts, London to read Culture, Criticism and Curation

Lily-May C is one of a growing number of students across the country who has decided to pursue her career straight from school. She was thrilled to be offered a position as a financial analyst with Unity Trust Bank in Birmingham.

Shrewsbury High Head Darren Payne praised his year 13 students.

“I am extremely proud of our Year 13s. This is a tight knit year group who have worked with focus and determination and who deserve all of the success they are enjoying today. I am proud of their academic achievements, and of the contributions they have made to our school.

"I know that will build on these strong foundations and they are ready for the bold futures that await them. I wish them every success and happiness for the future.”

Lydia heads to King's College, London to read Politics, Philosophy and Law.

Alice has been at Shrewsbury High since Reception and is delighted to be heading to Exeter University to read Modern Languages with an International Placement

Bri will study Fine Art Printmaking at the University of Brighton