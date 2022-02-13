Notification Settings

Car hits two lampposts in A5 crash in Shrewsbury

By Nick Humphreys

A car hit two lampposts in a crash at a busy Shrewsbury island.

Emstrey Island in Shrewsbury
The crash happened on the A5 at Emstrey roundabout shortly before 6.30pm on Saturday.

Fire crews, the ambulance service and police were called to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 6.29pm on Saturday, February 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury. This incident involved one vehicle which required making safe after colliding with two lamp posts.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the Highways Agency, the land ambulance service and the police."

It comes after a previous crash at the island put a set of traffic lights out for five weeks during December and January.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

