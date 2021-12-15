A5 Emstrey traffic light repairs in Shrewsbury not expected before new year

An Audi A3 was involved in a crash at the Emstrey roundabout in Shrewsbury

Highways England had hoped to have the Emstrey roundabout traffic lights repaired by Monday afternoon, but the agency said a supply issue means the lights are not expected to be repaired until the new year. The agency said that two separate collisions on the island have caused damage to a control box and the lights.

It comes after an Audi A3 was involved in a smash on the roundabout early on Saturday morning.

National Highways route manager Richard Timothy said: “We are working hard to repair the lights as quickly as possible following damage caused in two separate collisions. Repairs are currently being carried out to the control box damaged in the first incident and the signals are expected to be working on two sections of the junction by tomorrow morning.

“A second incident occurred on Saturday that damaged the traffic signals on the A5 approach. Unfortunately, there is an issue with the supply of the signals equipment needed and a permanent repair is not expected to be completed before the new year.