Shrewsbury Quarry visitors asked to 'be mindful' of tree works

Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

Tree surgeons are half way through work on 250 lime trees in Shrewsbury's Quarry. The trees are assessed once a year, but this is the first time in about 20 years that extensive work has taken place.

The trees were planted by famous Shrewsbury gardener Percy Thrower. Benbow Brothers Ltd are carrying out the work.

Meanwhile work to install solar lights around the town park has now been completed.

Helen Ball, town clerk, said: “Whilst we all love walking along the avenues of lime trees, they are particularly high-maintenance with an annual flush of epicormic basal growth. We also encounter branch die-back, which requires some of the trees to be dead-wooded on a regular basis.

“Many of these trees are over seventy years old and we have a duty to ensure the longevity of our heritage assets in the park.

“The works being undertaken now are over and above our routine annual inspection. Last year, our inspection identified three lime trees showing signs of serious decline which are positioned in areas where we see a large number of people in close proximity to the trees and had been identified through the inspection process we use as in need of removal.

“We submitted two planning applications to Shropshire Council for the removal of the three lime trees, with suitable replacements to be planted. This will also ensure that we have a rotating stock of maturing trees for the benefit of future generations.”

Any trees that need to be felled will be replaced in accordance with Shrewsbury Town Council’s tree management plan.

Councillor Kevin Pardy, chairman of the council’s recreation and leisure committee, added: “Now that we’re half way through the programme, I would ask visitors to the Quarry to continue to be mindful of the works being carried out there.