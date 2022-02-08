Doodles light up Shrewsbury church as artists join forces

The audience was stunned by the art, drawn by Joe Whale and projected by Andy McKeown. Picture: Andy Hughes

Joe Whale, aka Doodle Boy, teamed up with projectionist Andy McKeown to cover the walls of St Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury.

Joe, aged 11, hit the headlines after decorating the walls of town centre restaurant, Number 4 in Butcher Row, with his illustrations and has gone on to become a respected artist in his own right.

The youngster, who earned an art scholarship at Ellesmere College awarded by legendary Shrewsbury comic book artist Charlie Adlard last year, has legions of fans. Among them are Prince William and Kate, who commissioned him to create artwork for their royal train tour in 2020 due to its "feel good factor".

The former Woodfield Primary School pupil has appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show Little Big Shots, hosted by Melissa McCarthy, and recently signed a deal with Nike.

Emma Molyneux, of Shrewsbury BID, which supported the project at St Mary’s Church, said it was a fascinating event.

“We were delighted to support the collaboration which was a fantastic showcase of two of the town’s much-loved artists,” she said.

“Groups of schoolchildren were invited along to watch the projections, which looked absolutely stunning against the magnificent backdrop of St Mary’s Church.