Immersive show to give babies sensory experience

"Glisten" is being put on by Half Moon Theatre at The Hive, in Shrewsbury town centre this December.

The show, for babies aged up to 18 months and their grown-ups, will give them a chance to explore the world of reflective materials wrapped up in a soundscape of laid-back music.

Created by theatre-maker Daniel Naddafy and visual artist Phoebe Stubbs, the show is designed to be performed to a small audience creating an intimate and unique theatrical experience. This short show is followed by an interactive free-play session.

Daniel said: “A lot of work for this age range is beautiful but not always artistically engaging for the adults who are taking the babies to the theatre. I wanted to create something that would be artistically engaging for everyone, and I think I have achieved this with the music, which really seems to link the adults and babies.”