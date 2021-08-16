Three taken to hospital after three-car A5 crash

By Dominic Robertson

Three people were taken to hospital after a three-car crash on the A5 where one person had to be cut free from their vehicle.

The ambulance service said it had taken three people to the nearby Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
The crash, at around 10.45am on Sunday on the A5 Holyhead Road near to the junction with Rodefern Lane, closed the road for several hours with police carrying out investigation work following the incident.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had cut one person free from their vehicle, while the ambulance service confirmed three people were taken to the nearby Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment – although their injuries were "not believed to be serious".

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by police at 10.39am on Sunday to a three-car RTC on Holyhead Road in Montford Bridge, Shrewsbury.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene.

"Crews treated three patients, two men and a woman, for injuries not believed to be serious and they were conveyed by land to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

Highways England said the road had fully reopened by around 5.30pm.

