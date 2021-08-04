Superb rapport and surging power from virtuoso pair

At their recital in St Alkmund’s Church in Shrewsbury, violinist Alex Postlethwaite and pianist John Moore gave performances of a sonata by each of these extraordinary composers.

The works shared a common feature, the role of the piano being of equal importance rather than simply as an accompanying voice. But that was the end of the similarities, for Brahms wrote his 2nd Sonata in his early 50s at a time of personal contentment and owes much to the Schumanns especially in the song-like qualities which were brought out beautifully by these two musicians who complemented each other superbly whether in moments of lyricism or emphasising the necessary virtuosic episodes.

The Beethoven offered many comparisons to the Brahms. Sonata no.7 in C minor, op.30 no 2 is in four movements and opens with a sombre theme from the piano which is immediately taken up by the violin. The rapport between the musicians is vital throughout the sonata and this was evident right through this performance. At times there was a surging power which seemed to pre-echo the mighty Eroica Symphony whereas the 2nd movement, the Adagio Cantabile really sang, which heightened the contrast between this and the other three movements.

These were performances of great authority and commitment by two excellent players, showing deep understanding of two of the greatest works in this genre.

This concert was part of a series of free Tuesday lunchtime events at St Alkmund's. The voluntary collection will be put towards projects in the church. On August 17 at 1pm there will be a recital by Wendy Jones on trumpet with Jeremy Lund on piano and organ – see St Alkmund’s website: www.stalkmundschurchshrewsbury.org for concert details and booking.

These concerts mark the return of live music in Shrewsbury, so come and celebrate!