Shrewsbury and Ludlow police in CCTV appeal after thefts from stores including Boots and B&Q

Shrewsbury and Ludlow police have both shared CCTV appeals on social media, as officers look for people to help them with their investigations into shop thefts.

Thieves have targeted a number of stores, including B&Q, Boots and One Stop.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into shop thefts."

The first photograph, shared by Ludlow police, showing a man in a grey hoodie, was taken from CCTV at the One Stop shop on Gravel Hill in Ludlow at around 10am on Wednesday, May 14.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The next image, shared by Shrewsbury police, was taken from B&Q in Shrewsbury on Monday, June 23 at around 11am.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Another shared by police in Shrewsbury was taken from Boots in Meole Brace on Thursday, June 12 at around 3.30pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

Police say the following image was also taken from Boots in Meole Brace on Monday, June 2 at around 3.30pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The next, labelled image seven is taken from CCTV footage at Spar on Longden Coleham in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, June 11 at around 12.10pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

The final image was taken from footage from Star Newshops on London Road on Friday, June 13 at around 7.10pm.

Photo: West Mercia Police

A spokesman for West Mercia Police added: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please e-mail RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555111."