'Shrewsbury has so much character' - Meet the owners behind the town's newest bridal boutique

The Pearl Button welcomed its first customers through its doors in Butcher Row, Shrewsbury, on April 19 this year.

Stocking a carefully-curated collection of cool, romantic, boho bridal dresses alongside veils, The Pearl Button has been every Shropshire bride’s dream since it opened.

The new store also sells jewellery, candles, wedding cards, and thoughtful gifts for the bridal party.

Steph and Anna opened The Pearl Button in Shrewsbury this April. Photo: Katy Yates

Behind the new venture are co-owners Steph Adey and Anna Thomas - and both have a wealth of experience in the industry.

Steph is the owner of The ReBridal Boutique, formerly known as Bridal Reloved Shrewsbury and has been styling brides for five years while Anna has been running her own wedding stationery business, Evelyn & Elliot Wedding Stationery, for a decade too.

The duo worked together at Steph’s shop - and said they knew they wanted to create something together that was “unique, fresh and personal”.